Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 12,316 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 153,950.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 19.4% during the second quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,004,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 163,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,850,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of 133.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

