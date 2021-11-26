Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Butterfly Network.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

