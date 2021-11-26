Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Sanofi stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.