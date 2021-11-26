Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

