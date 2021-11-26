IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 6,038 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.58 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

