Osmium Partners, Llc Purchases 79,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc bought 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the second quarter valued at $643,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

