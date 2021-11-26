Insider Selling: Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Sells $532,080.00 in Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

