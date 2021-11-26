CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareMax Inc. is a technology-enabled care platform providing value-based care and chronic disease management to seniors. The company operates wholly-owned medical centers which offer a comprehensive suite of healthcare and social services and proprietary software and services platform which provides data, analytics and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians. CareMax Inc., formerly known as Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86. CareMax has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. Analysts forecast that CareMax will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareMax by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareMax by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

