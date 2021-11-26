Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

FLUX stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

