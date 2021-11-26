Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.20.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,905 shares of company stock worth $15,816,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

