Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,655 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $797.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

