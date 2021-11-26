Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

