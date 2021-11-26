Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $95,000 in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAY opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

