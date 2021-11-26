Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $297,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 97,028.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 130.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.