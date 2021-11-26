Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 24,600 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Great Ajax worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.