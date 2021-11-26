Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.28. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.