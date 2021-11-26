ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.66.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 385,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

