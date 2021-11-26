Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/20/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $29.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

10/12/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

10/8/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PLUG opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.50. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

