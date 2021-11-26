John T. Treace Sells 53,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $972,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

