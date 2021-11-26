Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guess?' shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company posted splendid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates. The performance gained from sales growth across all regions, except Asia. Management is particularly impressed with solid growth in operating margin driven by robust gross-margin expansion backed by reduced promotional activity. Apart from this, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against them.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.16. Guess? has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guess? by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.