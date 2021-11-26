Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Sell

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Shares of TWST opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,678 shares of company stock worth $20,722,185. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,567,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,389,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

