Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $4,399.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNSHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,060.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $97.00.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

