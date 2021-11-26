Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GENSF opened at $74.90 on Thursday. Genus has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88.

Genus Company Profile

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

