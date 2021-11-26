Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.75%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

