Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 254,287 LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254,287 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LCNB by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LCNB by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

