Millennium Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 218.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.