Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $31.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75,499 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 587,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,882 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 86,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,311 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

