Millennium Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DLCAU) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 422,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,078 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 400.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the period.

Shares of DLCAU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

