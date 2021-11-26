Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

VMO opened at $13.33 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

