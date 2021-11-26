Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

