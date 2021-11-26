Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $27,000 in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGBL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 389,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove bought 57,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $99,775.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $59,596.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,610.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 101,528 shares of company stock worth $175,495. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

