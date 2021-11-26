Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

