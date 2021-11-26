Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

