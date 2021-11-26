Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €89.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €151.50 ($172.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €144.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

