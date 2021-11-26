Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

