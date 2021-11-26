Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.86 ($12.34) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.57.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.