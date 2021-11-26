Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.86 ($12.34) on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.77) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($17.57). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.57.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.