Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $91.60

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE NGVT opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 113.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

