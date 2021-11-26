Brokerages Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price at $44.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

