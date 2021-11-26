Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.46 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

