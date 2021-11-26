Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $107.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

