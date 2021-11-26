Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $6,924,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $5,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

