Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

