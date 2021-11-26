PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $234,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $80.75 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

