Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 22,197 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,390,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.23 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.