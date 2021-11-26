UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $738,000 in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 241.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 686,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chimerix by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,655,000 after buying an additional 395,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 11.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,213,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after buying an additional 322,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chimerix by 44.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 276,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.