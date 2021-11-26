Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,342 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FRP were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FRP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FRP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

In other FRP news, CEO John D. Baker II purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,261.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $61.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.