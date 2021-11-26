22,702 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.58 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $52.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

