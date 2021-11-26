Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 4,463 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.