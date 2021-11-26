Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,095 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth $814,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FOR opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

