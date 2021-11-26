Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.
Shares of VEI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42.
Vine Energy Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
