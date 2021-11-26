Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of VEI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

