Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,121 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 162,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

